Drew Barrymore caught 'The Wedding Singer' on TV and could not look away

Drew Barrymore gets teary-eyed watching her movie "The Wedding Singer" in a video she posted to her social media accounts.

The actor and daytime talk show host posted a selfie video Jan. 10 on Instagram and TikTok that showed her crying while viewing the 1998 rom-com she shot with co-star Adam Sandler.

In the clip, Barrymore wears a yellow sweater and dark-framed glasses.

“We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year," she says, presumably to Sandler.

Moments later, Barrymore explains that when she stumbled upon the movie on TV, she adjusted her schedule to allow her time to watch it.

“It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class, and I am taking the next, later one so I can watch it,” she says as the camera pans to one of the movie’s sweet scenes.

Barrymore captioned her video, “I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in "The Wedding Singer." Alamy

“The Wedding Singer” told the story of a wedding singer named Robbie (Sandler) who meets and falls in love with a waitress named Julia (Barrymore), although both are engaged to other people.

Following the movie’s box office success, Barrymore and Sandler filmed two more rom-coms together: 2004’s “50 First Dates” and 2014’s “Blended.”

In January 2020, Sandler got choked up when Barrymore presented him with the best actor award for his performance in the 2019 crime thriller “Uncut Gems” at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

“I love this man so much, and I have always believed in him,” Barrymore told the audience while presenting Sandler’s award. “This moment, honestly, couldn’t be more deserved. I know that everyone is rooting for you because you have earned everyone’s respect. You deserve the best, you give the best and you are the best. I love you very much.”

When he walked onstage to accept his award, Sandler hugged his longtime pal.

“Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all of that stuff and it was amazing. You just winged it, and I know you thought about it, but you were so cool,” he said.

“I’m glad we met,” he added, “and I’m glad we did it all and we always make our movies together.”