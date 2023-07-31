Cillian Murphy just found out he has a doppelgänger who plays professional baseball

While movie audiences got a taste last week of Robert J. Oppenheimer's on-screen relationship with his brother Frank Oppenheimer, it looks like Cillian Murphy may have a doppelgänger himself: Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The Tampa Bay Rays even tweeted about the resemblance between Glasnow and the Oppenheimer star, sharing a photo of the 29-year-old starting pitcher who made his Major League Baseball debut in 2016.

Now Murphy has finally responded to the comparisons, after being asked about them in an interview last week with Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

“Are you aware — again, I know you’re not online, this baseball player that’s been mistaken for you?” Horowitz asked as part of a segment titled "Profoundly Random Questions."

Murphy said he had, asking, "Wasn’t that like an AI-generated image or something?” In fact, the viral image Murphy was speaking about was, indeed, AI-generated, but the two share a resemblance, fans say.

(L) Cillian Murphy, (R) Tyler Glasnow. Getty Images

"I need to turn off more notifications," Murphy added, noting that "many people" have sent him the image.

"You've got a doppelgänger," Horowitz said. "You've got a long-lost twin."

"He's a lot better at baseball than I am," Murphy responded.

"But you're a bit better at acting, probably," Horowitz said, after which Murphy joked, "Well, we've all got our skills."

Despite the 18-year-age gap and one foot height difference between the actor and baseball player (Glasnow is six feet and eight inches), fans have been astounded by the similarities in their facial appearances.

"The resemblance is uncanny!" one person commented on the Tampa Bay Rays's tweet.

Glasnow has not yet commented publicly on the comparisons between him and Murphy.