Chris Pratt voices Garfield in a new trailer — here's what fans are saying

Chris Pratt is helping Garfield the cat return to the silver screen for the first time in nearly two decades.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise star voices the lasagna-loving cartoon feline in "The Garfield Movie," an animated feature film scheduled to arrive in theaters next summer.

Pratt's Garfield can be seen and heard in a new full-length trailer released on Nov. 13. The actor posted the trailer on social media.

"Well this Monday officially doesn’t suck!! Dun dun duuuuuun… the Garfield OFFICIAL trailer is here and it’s better than I could have imagined!! Can’t wait for you all to see the movie… coming soon," Pratt wrote on X, adding a cat emoji.

The trailer starts by going back in time to show Garfield as a stray kitten. Hungry and afraid, Garfield pops up on a restaurant's windowsill to see his future owner, Jon, dining alone on pizza.

Jon coaxes hungry Garfield through the window in order to give him a nibble. One thing leads to another and soon a plumped-up Garfield is living a life of lazy comfort — and endless platters of lasagna — in Jon's home.

Chris Pratt voices Garfield in "The Garfield Movie." @prattprattpratt via X / TODAY

"The Garfield Movie" follows Garfield and his canine sibling, Odie, as they unexpectedly reunite with Garfield’s longlost dad, a street-smart cat named Vic, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

The trio embark on a wild adventure together that shows just how little pampered Garfield has in common with his dad.

"You ever jumped a train?" Vic asks his son.

"I've never jumped," Garfield replies.

Fans commented on Pratt’s tweet to give the trailer two thumbs up.

"I can’t wait for it! looks absolutely amazing," one gushed.

"'Bout time someone brought Garfield back," wrote another.

Several fans noted that Pratt also voiced the character of Mario in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” released earlier this year.

"First Mario now Garfield. Pratt could end up one of the most recognisable voice actors of all time," one remarked.

The character of Garfield first won hearts in Jim Davis’ nationally syndicated “Garfield” comic strip in newspapers in the 1970s.

Garfield made his big-screen film debut in 2004 when Bill Murray voiced him in "Garfield: The Movie" and again in the 2006 sequel "Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties." Those titles were followed by several direct-to-video releases.

Other Hollywood stars lending their voices to the new Garfield movie include Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén and Bowen Yang.