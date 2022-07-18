Yippee-ki-yay, all over again!

Bruce Willis returned to the building which served as Nakatomi Plaza in “Die Hard” in order to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the classic film.

“Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later,” the star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, captioned a video she posted on Instagram.

Bruce Willis revisits the building that served as Nakatomi Plaza in “Die Hard” to celebrate the film's 34th anniversary. Emma Heming Willis via Instagram

The clip featured Willis on top of the building, which is actually Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, with Tabernacle Choir’s version of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” from “Symphony No. 9,” playing underneath. The music, of course, was featured in the movie.

The video also features black and white clips of Willis in the 1988 movie, as well as behind the scenes moments with him and co-star Bonnie Bedelia, who played his estranged wife in the movie.

Heming Willis also used the hashtags #happymovieanniversary and #diehard in the caption.

Bruce Willis, as John McClane, helped "Die Hard become one of the greatest action movies ever made. Alamy

“Die Hard” was released July 15, 1988, and went onto become a global sensation that redefined the action genre, with Willis playing the sarcastic and reluctant John McClane, a New York City police officer forced to take action when a group of terrorists takes over a holiday office party while he visits his wife in the hopes of fixing their marriage.

The flick gave moviegoers perhaps the most well-known villain in cinema history, transformed Willis from a TV star into a bankable leading man on the big screen and paved the way for the sitcom "Family Matters" as we know it. The film also spawned four sequels, with the last one, “A Good Day to Die Hard,” coming out in 2013.

In March, Willis’ family announced he was taking a break from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can happen when parts of the brain responsible for language are damaged. As a result, it can be difficult for a person to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” his daughter Rumer wrote on Instagram. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”