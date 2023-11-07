Fans didn’t recognize Robert Pattinson’s voice in ‘Boy and the Heron’ trailer. Can you?

Robert Pattinson, is that you?

Studio Ghibli released the trailer for the English dub of "The Boy and the Heron," and the heron — specifically, the heron's voice — has fans shocked.

Fans were eager to hear how the cast for Hayao Miyazaki's latest film — with Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill and Florence Pugh — would sound in the movie's English-language dub.

Nothing could prepare them for Pattinson as the heron himself in his first voice acting role, as reactions to the trailer proved.

Pattinson is heard using a raspy, zany voice that viewers assumed were either his co-stars Hamill or Dafoe. “The fact that this is neither Willem Dafoe nor Mark Hamill is breaking my brain,” X user @_mais_pourquoi_ wrote.

Pattinson’s high-pitched voice would have been unrecognizable to some if his name weren’t on the IMdB page.

“I’m honestly so impressed by Robert Patterson’s voice acting, I didn’t even recognise his voice!” someone wrote on YouTube.

“I’m still recovering from the fact that Robert Pattinson is the voice for the Gray Heron,” X user @GothamChief wrote.

Some fans have pointed to Pattinson’s recent role as a creepy preacher in 2020’s “The Devil All The Time” as a sign of his vocal prowess.

The English-dub trailer sheds some light on the movie's plot depicting a boy, Mahito (Luca Padovan), attempting to find and save his mother with the help of a talking heron (Pattinson).

Since his breakout role in "Twilight", Pattinson has continued to defy expectations, most recently with his spin on the iconic Batman superhero in Matt Reeves' iteration of the franchise. This one, in particular, already garnering praise.

"Robert Pattinson... gets it. He is an actor to be reckoned with. His range is unmatched and needs more voice acting roles!" someone wrote on YouTube.

We heard the heron.