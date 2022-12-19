‘Book Club’ cast returns for Italy bachelorette party in film’s sequel. Watch the trailer

This is a novel concept for a sequel.

A teaser trailer for “Book Club: The Next Chapter” premiered Dec. 19 on TODAY, giving fans a first look at the all-new adventure that’s in store for Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, all of whom return in this sequel to the 2018 hit “Book Club.”

“The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had,” Focus Features said in a statement. “When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.”

The trailer opens with Vivian (Fonda) telling her friends she’s gotten engaged, prompting Steenburgen’s character to push for a bachelorette party in Italy.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen take Italy by storm in “Book Club: The Next Chapter.” Focus Features

“We might never have a chance to do something like this again,” she says.

That sets the stage for the quartet to take a trip halfway around the world, landing in Rome for an unforgettable trip.

“I love anything that’s falling apart more than I am,” Bergen's character Sharon declares as the women explore the city.

How do the quartet winds up behind bars? Focus Features

While the group enjoys being tourists, they get into some hijinks, including a mix-up over the word “kitchen” with a chef, getting stopped by a police officer while driving and winding up in jail as the trailer draws to a close.

Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia and Don Johnson also reprise their characters from the original comedy. “Book Club: The Next Chapter” hits theaters May 12, 2023.