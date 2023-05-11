See the first trailer for ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

A full-length trailer for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is here — and it's giving fans a hilarious peek at the fun high jinks the Portokalos family will get into when they reunite this fall.

The trailer opens by showing our favorite Greek-American heroine, Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), returning to her father's native Greece after his death.

Toula explains in a voiceover that "a lot has happened" since her big fat Greek wedding to her hubby, Ian Miller (John Corbett.)

"My father passed away and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village and reconnect with our roots," says Toula. "So we're having a reunion."

Nia Vardalo, center, reunites with John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Elena Kampouris and more co-stars in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." Focus Features

"And by 'we,' I mean, the whole family," she adds as viewers see Toula's lively Aunt Voula (Andrea Martin) offering fellow airplane passengers treats from a box of homemade souvlaki she brought aboard the flight.

The trailer reveals that Toula is on a mission to find her late dad's best friends, but first she'll have to endure the surprise of bunking under one roof with her many rowdy family members.

The hilarious Aunt Toula (Andrea Martin) is seen dancing with family members in one of the trailer's scenes. Focus Features

Breathtaking images of Greece — filled with ancient seaside homes and bustling street markets — make for a gorgeous backdrop. In one scene, the family engaged in street dancing with locals while Aunt Voula grills Toula's daughter, Paris (Elena Kampouris), about her connection to a boy named Aristotle (Elias Kacavas).

Near the trailer's end, we see Toula and Ian sharing tender moments amid the chaos, reminding viewers that all these big fat Greek laughs began more than 20 years ago when the unlikely pair fell for one another.

The original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” released in 2002, was a box-office smash. To this day, it remains the highest-grossing rom-com in North America. The 2016 sequel, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” which introduced Toula and Ian's daughter, was another commercial success.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" hits theaters on Sept. 8.