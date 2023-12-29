Whether you’re looking for a lighthearted rom-com or a sweeping historical epic with a love story at the center, K-dramas have got you covered.

K-dramas, or Korean dramas, may be more associated with bingeable TV series here in the U.S. (think “Squid Game” or “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”), but the genre goes well beyond that with its rich cinematic films that are produced in South Korea.

Here are 20 of the best romantic K-drama movies available to watch now, including witty rom-coms, steamy thrillers and romantic period dramas.

'20th Century Girl' (2022)

Set in 1999, high school student Yeon-du is planning to travel from South Korea to the United States for heart surgery — but she doesn’t want to leave home because she has a crush on a boy at school, Baek Hyun-jin. Before she leaves, Yeon-du enlists her best friend, Na Bo-ra, to follow Hyun-jin, find out about him and report back. Bo-ra is happy to help, but things get complicated in more ways than one when Bo-ra develops a crush on Hyun-jin’s best friend.

Available to stream on Netflix.

'The Beauty Inside' (2015)

Woo-jin wakes up every day in a different body — each day he can be a different gender, age and nationality. He works from home and is able to conceal his constantly changing outer identities, but when he develops feelings for a woman called Yi-soo, he must find a way to explain his secret. This 2015 rom-com is based on a 2012 American film of the same title, and it later inspired a 2018 South Korean television remake.

Available to stream on Viki, Prime Video, Tubi and YouTube.

'Decision to Leave' (2022)

Detective Jang Hae-joon is investigating the death of a retired immigration officer in the mountains. The dead man’s much younger widow, Song Seo-rae, is a prime suspect in the case, and as Hae-joon investigates her, he begins to fall for her. This dark, romantic thriller was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture (non-English language) in 2023.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Vudu and Apple TV.

'Love and Leashes' (2022)

This racy rom-com tells the story of Jung Ji-woo and Jung Ji-hoo, co-workers who embark on a clandestine romance to explore their “contractual relationship,” according to Netflix. The movie is based on a Webtoon of the same name.

Available to stream on Netflix.

'Be With You' (2018)

Before she dies, Soo-ah promises her husband, Woo-jin, that she will return to him at the start of the rainy season the following year. Amazingly, she appears to him when she promised, but she can’t remember anything about their former life. This bittersweet romantic fantasy is adapted from a 2004 Japanese movie of the same name.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Sling TV, Tubi and Roku.

'Sweet & Sour' (2021)

A nurse, Da-eun, feels a spark with one of her patients, Jang-hyuk, and they soon begin a sweet romance. However, they struggle to stay connected as they navigate the pressures of work and a long-term relationship. This Netflix original is based on the 2004 novel, “Initiation Love.”

Available to stream on Netflix.

‘The Handmaiden’ (2016)

In 1930s Korea, a conman enlists Nam Sook-hee to work as a handmaiden for a Japanese heiress, Lady Hideko, with the aim of defrauding Hideko and having her sent to a madhouse. However, Sook-hee reconsiders her plan when some surprising feelings emerge. This BAFTA-winning sensuous thriller is based on Sarah Waters’ 2002 novel, “Fingersmith.”

Available to stream on Prime Video.

'Il Mare' (2000)

Two lovers, Kim Eun-joo and Han Sung-hyun, are separated in time by two years, but are able to communicate by passing messages through a special mailbox. This romantic sci-fi movie was the inspiration for the 2006 American film, “The Lake House,” starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves.

Available to stream via Freevee on Prime Video and Pluto TV.

Jung-hoon’s ex-girlfriend is marrying Si-hoo’s ex-boyfriend, and neither of them are over their former partners. Each still nursing their wounds from being dumped, Jung-hoon and Si-hoo hook up after their exes’ wedding. They don’t think it will last, but could this be more than a short-lived fling?

Available to stream on Prime Video.

When Mae-ja starts to show signs of dementia, her husband, Nam-bong, sends her to a nursing home. He later has a change of heart and brings her home to care for her himself, but then he also begins to develop dementia. As the husband and wife both lose their memories, an entirely new romance blossoms between them.

Available to stream on Prime Video.

This steamy historical drama is based on the 1782 French novel, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.” In late 18th-century Korea, noblewoman Lady Cho appears virtuous on the surface. However, the widow secretly indulges in affairs. She and her playboy cousin, Jo-won, make a scandalous bet with each other, all while concealing their true desires.

Available to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV and Prime Video.

'New Year Blues' (2021)

In the style of “Love Actually,” this heartwarming holiday rom-com weaves together the love stories of four very different couples around the world in the week leading up to the new year.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Sling TV and Tubi.

'Love Fiction' (2012)

Novelist Joo-wol is struggling with writer’s block, but when he meets Hee Jin at a movie festival, he believes he has found his muse. He wins her over with a charming letter, and he begins writing a new novel featuring a character based on her. However, he soon learns the dangers of mixing real life with fiction.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Tubi and Roku.

'Serve the People' (2022)

This romantic drama, set in a fictional socialist country similar to North Korea, is based on a 2005 Chinese novel of the same name. Mu Gwang, a loyal soldier eager for advancement, is drawn into a dangerous affair with Su-ryun, the wife of the division commander.

Available to stream on Viki.

'Moonlit Winter' (2019)

Teenager Sae-bom, who lives alone with her mother, Yoon-hee, reads a letter from Japan that reveals the details of her mother’s first love. Sae-bom hides the letter from her mom, but plans a trip for them to Otaru, Japan, with the secret hope of helping her mother reconnect with her past.

Available to stream on Prime Video and Tubi.

'Homme Fatale' (2019)

The charismatic Heo Saek becomes the first male courtesan of Korea’s Joseon dynasty. He can seemingly charm any woman he wants, but things get complicated when he falls for the beautiful Hae Won, who has her own ideas about love.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Viki, Sling TV and Tubi.

'Tune in for Love' (2019)

Mi-soo feels an instant connection with Hyun-woo when he walks into her bakery in 1994. They grow close, but life circumstances pull them apart. Over the following years, they keep reconnecting and losing each other again in this sweet will-they-or-won’t-they romance.

Available to stream on Netflix.

'Wish You: Your Melody from My Heart' (2021)

Yoon Sang Yi, who works for a major record company, is captivated when he discovers the music of Kang In Soo, a gifted singer who performs on the streets. Yoon Sang Yi takes Kang In Soo under his wing, and as they work together, their relationship deepens.

Available to stream on Netflix and Viki.

Mi-soo, a doctor, finds herself in hot water after misdiagnosing a patient. Faced with losing her medical license, she decides to woo Kang-il, a widowed firefighter, with the secret goal of using him as a character witness. It’s an unlikely meet-cute, but as Mi-soo spends more time with Kang-il, she begins to develop real feelings for him.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Sling TV, Tubi and Viki.

'Double Patty' (2021)

Kang Woo Ram dreams of becoming a Korean wrestler, but his plans just aren’t working out. His life takes an unexpected turn when he wanders into a hamburger joint in search of comfort food and meets Lee Hyun Ji, a restaurant employee with big dreams of her own.

Available to stream on Prime Video, Tubi and Viki.