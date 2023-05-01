New Barbie honors Anna May Wong, 1st Chinese American movie star

Mattel is honoring Chinese-American actor Anna May Wong with a new Barbie doll as part of the Barbie Inspiring Women series, which recognizes iconic women in history.

Wong is considered the first Chinese-American movie star.

“Frustrated with being typecast in stereotypical roles, she founded her own production company in 1924 and continued breaking barriers throughout her career,” Mattel wrote in its product description.

Pioneering Chinese American actor Anna May Wong has been honored with her own Barbie doll. Mattel

“Sculpted to her likeness and wearing a red gown with a golden dragon design, this collectible Barbie doll honors a trailblazing icon.”

“Known as a trailblazing star, Wong dazzles as if under the lights of a camera with her signature chic bangs and smoky eye,” Mattel added in the description.

In October 2022, it was announced that Wong would become the first Asian American to appear on American currency when her likeness would be featured on the quarter.

Wong's doll features a "red gown with a metallic gold dragon," according to Mattel. Mattel

Wong made a mark in Hollywood then left for Europe. Mattel

Born Wong Liu Tsong in 1905, Wong’s breakout role was in 1922’s “The Toll of the Sea,” one of the first movies to be made in color. She was 17. She also appeared in notable titles such as “The Thief of Baghdad” and “Shanghai Express.”

Wong worked throughout her career to dispel the kind of beliefs that led to stereotypical roles for Asian American performers. She left America in 1928 and settled in Europe where her career blossomed in German, French and English films. She later returned to the United States, appearing in more films.

Anna May Wong in 1928. Getty Images

“I was so tired of the parts I had to play,” she said in a 1933 interview explaining why she moved to Europe, according to a 1987 article in the Los Angeles Times. “Why is it that the screen Chinese is nearly always the villain of the piece, and so cruel a villain — murderous, treacherous, a snake in the grass. We are not like that.”

Wong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 and died the following year.