IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our last TODAY curated box sold out in 15 minutes — how to get one now

Exclusive: Watch the new trailer for the Amy Winehouse 'Back to Black' biopic

The trailer for the upcoming movie shows "Barbie" actor Marisa Abela playing the late singer.
Create your free profile or log in to save this article
By Scott Stump

A new trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" gives a glimpse at the singer's meteoric rise and life behind the scenes before her tragic death at 27.

The two-minute trailer shows "Industry" and "Barbie" star Marisa Abela playing Winehouse in the British singer's signature beehive hairstyle and winged eyeliner. Winehouse's 2006 classic "Rehab" plays over scenes showing her gritty early life and relationships away from the stage. Abela recorded and performs the songs in the movie.

"You need to know this," she says over the phone at one point. "I ain't no Spice Girl."

The clip shows the alternately tender and turbulent relationship between Winehouse and her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O'Connell. It also gives a look at actor Eddie Marsan playing Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse.

The movie is named after Winehouse's 2006 hit album, which won five Grammys. Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic about the late British singer that hits theaters in May.
Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic about the late British singer that hits theaters in May.Courtesy Focus Features

"I don't write songs to be famous," she says in the trailer. "I write songs because I've got to make something good out of something bad."

The movie, which was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey"), is set to be released on April 12 in the U.K. and on May 17 in the U.S.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a trending reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY (which you should subscribe to here!) that brings the day's news, health tips, parenting stories, recipes and a daily delight right to your inbox. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing features and news for pop culture, parents, politics, health, style, food and pretty much everything else. 