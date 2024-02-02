Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A new trailer for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" gives a glimpse at the singer's meteoric rise and life behind the scenes before her tragic death at 27.

The two-minute trailer shows "Industry" and "Barbie" star Marisa Abela playing Winehouse in the British singer's signature beehive hairstyle and winged eyeliner. Winehouse's 2006 classic "Rehab" plays over scenes showing her gritty early life and relationships away from the stage. Abela recorded and performs the songs in the movie.

"You need to know this," she says over the phone at one point. "I ain't no Spice Girl."

The clip shows the alternately tender and turbulent relationship between Winehouse and her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O'Connell. It also gives a look at actor Eddie Marsan playing Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse.

The movie is named after Winehouse's 2006 hit album, which won five Grammys. Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic about the late British singer that hits theaters in May. Courtesy Focus Features

"I don't write songs to be famous," she says in the trailer. "I write songs because I've got to make something good out of something bad."

The movie, which was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey"), is set to be released on April 12 in the U.K. and on May 17 in the U.S.