Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic

Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way.

The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.

The press release, which also included a first look at Abela, 26, in the role, said that the movie will cover Winehouse's rise to stardom and what was going on behind the scenes of her biggest moments.

In the first-look picture, Abela dons Winehouse's trademark hair while gazing down like she has a story to tell.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse Courtesy Focus Features

Winehouse, who was born and raised in London, sold more than 30 million records worldwide and currently has 80 million monthly streams, according to the press release. Her 2006 album, "Back to Black," put her on the map, and she later won a then-record-breaking five Grammy awards for it. She later died in 2011 at the age of 27.

Her popularity became a global sensation, as did her downfall, and the biopic covers it all.

"'Back to Black' crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt," read the press release.

Abela is the only cast member who has been announced so far. Sam Taylor-Johnson is directing and executive producing the biopic, and filming begins Jan. 16 in London.

The Amy Winehouse Estate approves of the adaptation of her life.

“We are thrilled that StudioCanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves,” the estate said.