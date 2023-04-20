‘It Ends With Us’ movie adaptation casts ‘1923’ actor Brandon Sklenar as Atlas

Say hello to Atlas Corrigan.

“It Ends With Us” author Colleen Hoover announced on April 20 that “1923” actor Brandon Sklenar has been cast to portray the kind-hearted chef in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name.

“They announced Atlas! Cannot wait for this. Loving the cast so far. Feels like a dream,” Hoover wrote on her Instagram, alongside a screenshot of the Deadline article confirming the news. She also included the hashtag “#ItEndsWithUsMovie“ and tagged the actor, as well as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Lively was previously announced as the movie’s lead, Lily Bloom, while Baldoni co-stars as the surgeon-with-a-temper Ryle Kincaid. He is also set to direct.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have also been cast in the film adaptation of "It Ends With Us." Getty Images

Sklenar is known for his role as Spencer Dutton in the second prequel to “Yellowstone.”

He also appeared in “Walker: Independence,” “Westworld,” “The Offer” and “Emily the Criminal,” among others.

“It Ends With Us” was originally published in 2016 and has sold over 20 million copies. The story centers around Lily Bloom, who grew up with an abusive father, and follows her tumultuous relationship with controlling neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. When their marriage turns sour, she unexpectedly reconnects with her childhood friend and crush Atlas Corrigan.

A sequel to the book, titled “It Starts With Us,” was released in 2022.

Upon announcing Lively and Baldoni's casting back in January, Hoover shared the inspiration for her first novel, which was loosely based on her upbringing.

In the video, Hoover is at her childhood home and said how she wanted everyone to know “how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us to this house.”

“The fact that we are now discussing a movie that’s made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother, it’s just bittersweet,” she continued, becoming emotional. “The little girl who used to sleep in that bedroom thanks you for all the support.”

A day before announcing Sklenar’s casting, Baldoni revealed in an Instagram video that they had also found the younger version of Lively’s character, Lily. He thanked all the actors for their submissions and auditions and noted that they would be “announcing her soon.”