Molly Shannon enlists the Jonas Brothers for hilarious Sally O’Malley skit on ‘SNL’

Molly Shannon gave “Saturday Night Live” fans a big throwback in last night’s episode of the show.

On April 8, Shannon — who was a cast member on “SNL” from 1995 to 2001 — reprised several of her iconic characters, including Sally O’Malley in a sketch alongside the episode’s musical guest, the Jonas Brothers.

In the sketch, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang were fired as the band's choreographers in an effort to change their image into a more mature “stage act.” When Yang inquired who could possibly accomplish such a feat, Shannon needed no introduction when she walked into the dance studio donning O’Malley’s signature red outfit.

“My name is Sally O’Malley, I’m proud to say I’m 50-years-old. I’m not one of those gals who’s afraid to tell her real age,” she said, before jumping into action. “And I like to kick, stretch, and kick! And I’m 50-years-old!”

At one point, when Fineman questioned how well Shannon represented who the band is today, the “White Lotus” star told her exactly who she is, throwing it back to her time on the show by adding, “Listen, I’m a choo-choo Charlie, and I’m a class act.”

Doubt still lingered from Fineman and Yang, so Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas made an appearance to help the group better understand their “new concept.” To ready themselves for their routine, the brothers ripped off their clothes to reveal identical red ensembles underneath. Shannon then yelled out dance instructions for the band to follow.

“Hips, hips, arms, arms,” she said, mimicking the movements along with the band. “Now kick, stretch! Kick, stretch! Kick, stretch!”

Things were going smoothly with the new choreography until Nick Jonas went rogue and suggested his own dance move, which subsequently got him kicked out of the group. When Joe Jonas said that Shannon should just take his place, Kevin Jonas agreed and asked her if she knew any of their songs.

“Absolutely not, I’m 50-years-old,” Shannon said.

The episode marked Shannon’s second time hosting since departing "SNL" in the early 2000s. In a promotional video for the show, Shannon channeled another one of her iconic characters from "SNL," Mary Katherine Gallagher.

She hit the main stage in Studio 8H at the top of the show for a musical monologue. Shannon performed a rendition of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” by Ethel Merman as she reflected on the hard times her family faced, as told in her book “Hello, Molly!”

Her monologue was not without interruptions along the way, including an appearance by cast member Molly Kearney, who only appeared on stage to get more screen time during the episode.

Shannon went on to call out several other cast members, including Kenan Thompson who said he "can't stop buying fake Rolexes" and Yang, who shared his problem of being "attracted" to his therapist.

She asked two more special guests about their problems, with the camera cutting to the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, and former “SNL” cast member, Martin Short, who both held glasses of champagne.

“I don’t have any problems,” Michaels told Shannon, who then moved on to ask the "Only Murders in the Building" star about his problems.

Short passionately exclaimed, “I ran out of Ozempic!” before stuffing his face with a cheeseburger.