Millie Bobby Brown reveals Jake Bongiovi proposed underwater – and they almost lost the ring

Under the sea, proposals can be and rings are retrieved.

That's basically the story of how Millie Bobby Brown got engaged to Jake Bongiovi while underwater on a dive last April.

Brown, 20, shared the fairytale-like proposal, including how she dropped the ring and he scrambled to grab it, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Feb. 29.

The couple had previously bonded over diving and got licensed together, she said.

While on vacation, the "Stranger Things" actor says Bongiovi, whose dad is rocker Jon Bon Jovi, invited her to an early morning dive at a familiar spot.

Brown says she initially resisted.

"I was like, 8 a.m.? Dive?" she recalled. "And he's telling me we're going to the same spot we usually go to. I'm like, 'It's boring, let's go somewhere new. He's like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.'"

They went, and while "many meters down," Bongiovi handed her a shell.

"I turn it over and it's a ring. And I was like — and I like looked at him and he was (trying to speak)," but it came across as underwater noise and bubbles, Brown said.

To accept the underwater proposal, Brown had to get creative.

"(Thumbs up) means go up (to surface), so that technically would mean no, I don't want to marry you. I want to go up," Brown said. So she just did the "OK" sign with her hand.

"I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out," she said.

Brown said she went to show off the ring on her finger but it slipped off and "(plummeted), like, so fast it was like a cinematic movie," she says.

But her newly minted fiancé sprung into action.

"Jake threw himself into the (water) like so deep," to the point that it became dangerous, Brown said.

"He does a cinematic like grab, opens (his hand) and he saved the ring," she said.

Her fiancé's ring heroics seemed like a metaphor for their relationship, Brown said.

"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," she said.

When they surfaced, Bongiovi popped the question verbally, uninhibited by water, and Brown accepted.

Turns out, the ring was just a placeholder for the one Brown said she actually wears, which belonged to her mother.

The "Godzilla" actor said her mom refused Bongiovi's request to go underwater with her ring.

"'Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it.' And sure enough, I did," Brown said, quoting her mother.