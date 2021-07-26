Mick Jagger's son Gabriel is married! See the beautiful photo

Proud dad Mick Jagger has four sons, four daughters, and as of a little more than a week ago, he has a brand-new daughter-in-law, too.

Gabriel Jagger, the 23-year-old son the Rolling Stones frontman shares with ex-partner and former supermodel Jerry Hall, wed Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried in London on July 17.

Gabriel Jagger, son of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, poses with wife Anouk Winzenried on their wedding day, July 17, 2021, in London. Anya Campbell / Getty Images

A photo from the couple’s big day shows the pair looking into each other’s eyes and smiling as they pose hand-in-hand in front of a sprawling English lawn. The groom wore a deep blue suit to the nuptials, while his bride, the daughter of Janine and Andrea Winzenried, wore a flowing off-white dress with a sweep-length train and sparkling seahorse earrings.

Gabriel, who founded the multiformat media platform WhyNow in 2019, and Anouk announced their engagement in January of 2020, according to British magazine Tatler.

Gabriel Jagger and Sir Mick Jagger attend a launch party for WhyNow at Petersham Nurseries on March 12, 2020, in London. Dave Benett / Getty Images

In addition to Gabriel, Jagger, 78, and Hall, 65, share daughters Elizabeth, 37, and Georgia May, 29, as well as son, James, 35.

Jagger also has a 50-year-old daughter, Karis, whom he shares with former partner Marsha Hunt, as well as 49-year-old daughter Jade, from his marriage to ex-wife Bianca Jagger. He’s also dad to son Lucas, 22, from his relationship with Luciana Gimenez, and son Deveraux, 4, from his current relationship with Melanie Hamrick.