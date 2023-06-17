Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza could've been a married couple.

While chatting about his ex-girlfriend to Rolling Stone, Cera said there was once a time when they thought about getting married — just to get a divorce.

"Yeah. Well, we were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," he said in an interview published on June 16.

When asked if they were looking to tie the knot in front of an officiator who dressed up as the late Elvis Presley, he replied, "Yeah. Like something where you get a certificate."

"I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other 'my ex-husband' and 'my ex-wife' at like … 20," he laughed.

In 2016, Plaza revealed that she and Cera dated when she appeared on RuPaul's "What’s The Tee with Michelle Visage" podcast.

According to Vanity Fair, Plaza said on the podcast that she dated him for about "a year and a half" after they met on the set of their 2010 movie, "Scott Pilgrim vs The World.”

Though things didn't work out for the couple, Cera said he still admires the projects that Plaza has done because she's come very far in her career.

"She’s always been so committed to everything that she does. It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well," he told Rolling Stone. "The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. 'Ingrid Goes West'? That was so great."

Plaza is now married to her husband, Jeff Baena, and Cera is married to his wife, Nadine, whom he shares a son with.

In February, he opened up about his life at home to The Hollywood Reporter and said that family is his first priority.

“I think the only thing that it affects is that you just want to spend as much time with them as possible,” Cera said of his loved ones. “So when I was 20, I would have been way happier to go off to some weird city and live in a hotel for three months. And when you have kids, you want to be with your family. And you miss them a lot.”