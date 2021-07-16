'Melrose Place' stars reuniting in new show — here are the details

It's a "Melrose Place" reunion!

Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga, who starred together in the 1990s prime-time soap opera, will reunite on Fox's upcoming "Fantasy Island" reboot, reports "Entertainment Tonight."

The three actors will appear on an episode airing in September called "The Big Five Oh." The episode's story will follow a trio of old friends who come to the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays — but soon find their fantasies exposing rifts in their friendship.

To hear Zuniga, 58, tell it, the three former castmates had a great time appearing on screen again.

The actor shared a Fox promo pic of herself posing with Leighton, 52, and Bissett, 50, Friday on Instagram. "Having a BLAST with Josie and Laura again!!! @fantasyislandtv on our old Melrose Place home @foxtv," she wrote in the caption.

Former "Melrose Place" stars (from left to right) Josie Bissett, Daphne Zuniga and Laura Leighton will reunite on Fox's upcoming "Fantasy Island" reboot. Getty Images

"Melrose Place" fans responded with excitement to Zuniga's post.

"This makes me so happy," gushed one.

"Can't wait to see," wrote another, adding, "Still all beauties."

"Melrose Place" was a spinoff of "Beverly Hills, 90210" that aired from 1992 until 1999 on Fox. The show followed the complicated lives of a group of young adults who all resided in the same trendy Los Angeles apartment complex.

The CW rebooted the show in 2009 but the new version lasted for just one season.

Over the years, the original show's cast members have reunited socially, sharing images from their get-togethers on social media.

In 2019, Bissett, Leighton and Zuniga met up with former co-stars Doug Savant, Andrew Shue and Courtney Thorne-Smith for a fun night out in New York City together. "Ran into some friends in New York!" Zuniga captioned an Instagram pic of the whole gang.

A year later, the group got together again, this time joined by even more former castmates — Heather Locklear, Marcia Cross, Thomas Calabro and Grant Show — to reminisce about the show in a virtual reunion featured in the “Stars in the House” YouTube series.

During the reunion, Locklear, 59, who played villainous Amanda Woodward, revealed that she'd be open to another full-fledged "Melrose Place" revival.

“It would be fun to play Amanda again," the actor said with a smile.

