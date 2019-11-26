'Melrose Place' stars pose for epic reunion photo: 'Ran into some friends'

Sign up for our newsletter

It's a "Melrose Place" reunion!

Former "Melrose Place" stars Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga enjoyed a night out in New York City together — and lucky for fans, they snapped a pic!

Zuniga shared the epic reunion photo, taken at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar, Tuesday on Instagram.

"Ran into some friends in New York!" she captioned it, adding the hashtags #melroseplace, #nyc and #friends4ever.

The prime-time soap opera, a spin-off of "Beverly Hills, 90210," aired on Fox from 1992 until 1999. It followed the drama-filled lives of a group of young adults who all lived in the same trendy Los Angeles apartment complex.

The cast of "Melrose Place" in 1994. Standing (l-r): Heather Locklear, Grant Show, Doug Savant and Thomas Calabro. Seated (l-r): Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga and Josie Bissett. Everett Collection

The CW brought back the series in 2009 for what turned out to be a one-season run. But that was well before the age of the successful TV revival we live in now.

Zuniga told TheWrap in August she "would be totally open" to the idea of a new "Melrose Place" reboot.

"I’m pretty sure, that if the writing was good, that someone could gather all of us together," she added.

Meanwhile, Bissett shared her own snap Tuesday that excited fans even more.

"Can hardly wait to see this gang in #NYC tonight!” she captioned a throwback cast photo, adding that some of the show's other stars, including Heather Locklear and Marcia Cross, "weren’t able to make (it) ... this time."

Sure sounds like the "Melrose Place" gang is planning to get together again! Fingers crossed!