“BH90210,” we hardly knew ya.

Fox announced Thursday night that it will not order a second season of the reboot of the classic ‘90s drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which brought back original series stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris playing fictionalized versions of themselves during an attempted reboot of the show.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” the network said in a statement. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

In addition to the show's main cast (minus the late Luke Perry, who was not attached to the project prior to his death) returning, the reboot, which lasted six episodes, also featured several cameos from actors who appeared on the original series.

While Fox has said it is done with “BH90210,” the show’s stars have stoked talk that the revival may not be done.

Garth played it coy on Twitter when discussing the show’s future, strongly hinting that more “90210” may be coming.

Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material 🤣 You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned... — Jennie Garth (@jenniegarth) November 8, 2019

Spelling also brought up the possibility that more "BH90210" could be on the horizon when addressing Fox's announcement on her Instagram page.

“Our show is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines! The gift that keeps on giving. We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds...,” she wrote.

Carteris also teased the possibility that we haven’t seen the last of the gang from America’s most well-known zip code. She told “Entertainment Tonight” that the show wasn’t actually canceled, adding, “It was not picked up. But, I actually have to say, you might be surprised. Some things are happening, so we'll see."

Hmm, sounds like the show is leaving fans with a real cliffhanger. Would you expect anything less?