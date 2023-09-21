Maury Povich offers Matthew McConaughey a DNA test — here's how McConaughey responded

Just like fans, Maury Povich wants to know if Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are related.

In a video that Povich shared with E! News, he said he would come out of retirement to give McConaughey and Harrelson a DNA test.

Povich is known for hosting his popular talk show, "Maury," which went off the air in 2022. The show was mostly known for broadcasting the results of its guests' DNA tests to prove or disprove paternity.

“I just heard about the possibilities," Povich says in the clip. "I mean, Matthew, I don’t know you. Woody, you’re my pal, but guess what? I would come out of retirement! We could do prime-time DNA: Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew.

"I’ll even get my showtime color back in my hair," Povich says while showing off his grey hairs. "Woody’s got my number. I’m ready!"

After seeing the video, McConaughey told E! News host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton that he appreciated Povich's offer.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey think they might be related to one another. David M. Benett / Getty Images

"I don't know if we're going to be calling you to do it on your show, but I like the way you're thinking," he said.

Earlier this year, rumors started to swirl that McConaughey and Harrelson might be related when they both said in separate interviews they think they might share a parent.

While shedding some light on the matter, Harrelson told Stephen Colbert that there “is some veracity” to the rumors because McConaughey’s mother, Kay, or “MawMac,” hinted at it during a group conversation they had in Greece.

“I mentioned something about regrets and I said it’s odd that my father has no regrets,” Harrelson recalled himself saying at the time. “I’ve known 'MawMac' a long time and she goes, ‘I knew ... your father.’”

“It was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting,” he said.

Harrelson noted it sounded like her pause was “filled with innuendo."

McConaughey told a similar story on Kelly Ripa's podcast around the same time, as well as this week on "Access Daily."

"She's the one that started this whole thing!" he said of his mom and the headlines about his possible connection with Harrelson.

After Harrelson revealed the interesting tidbit on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Povich shared an Instagram video of him eating some pretzels and looking at the camera.

On top of the video, he wrote, "Patiently waiting for a celebrity DNA feud I would come out of retirement for."

He captioned the post, "Ready to stir the pot 🥣 #maury #mauryshow #dna."