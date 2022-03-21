IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

End of an era: Maury Povich to end show after more than 30 years

00:49

Maury Povich’s long-running daytime talk show is officially ending after 31 seasons. The final new episodes of “Maury” will air in September 2022.March 21, 2022

