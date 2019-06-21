Sign up for our newsletter

Could Matthew Perry be any funnier?

Leave it to the former "Friends" star to find a hilarious way to seemingly respond to a nasty tabloid story about him looking "disheveled."

On Thursday, the British tabloid Daily Mail shared paparazzi photos of the 49-year-old actor looking not-so-camera-ready. In an accompanying story, the paper reported that Perry looked "bloated" and said his fingernails looked "long" and "dirty."

Fans cheered on "Friends" star Matthew Perry after he responded to a tabloid story about his appearance. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Perry's apparent response? A sarcastic tweet that could have been typed by Chandler Bing himself.

"I'm getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right? I mean it says man right in the word," he wrote.

Perry's fans loved his funny clapback. Several took to the comments to share photos of the famous "Friends" episode in which Chandler and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) enjoyed an outing at a nail spa.

In the scene, Rachel famously tells her Central Perk pal a manicure "doesn't make you any less of a guy."

"Dude! You did it before remember?" one fan wrote, reminding Perry of the adorable scene.

"That’s the first thought that came to me when I read his tweet," wrote another.

Others simply chimed in to tell the beloved actor, who revealed last September that he was hospitalized for three months following gastrointestinal surgery, just how much they adore him.

"This is the BEST comeback," one gushed. "We all love and miss you!"