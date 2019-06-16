Courteney Cox celebrated her birthday on Saturday with two very special "Friends" — Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow!

The actress posted a selfie with her former "Friends" castmates on Instagram, giving fans a look at Monica, Rachel and Phoebe all together again.

Cox, best known for her role on the hit NBC sitcom, turned 55 years old on Saturday.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," she wrote in a caption. In the photo, Cox is flanked by her on-screen besties who have remained good friends in real life since the show wrapped in 2004.

"LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court," Lisa Kudrow, 55, replied to her pal's post.

The birthday love definitely has fans rekindling their desire for a "Friends" reunion. Jennifer Aniston, 50, says she would be into the idea of revisiting her character. Earlier this month, Aniston visited Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and quickly answered to requests for a reunion.

"Friends" forever! Courteney Cox poses Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. NBCU Photo Bank

"Listen, I've told you this, I would do it," Aniston said. "The girls would do it."

Like the rest of us, Aniston still has fond memories of the show and recently told TODAY's Natalie Morales that she thinks her character, Rachel, and David Schwimmer's Ross would still be together today.

“Emma’s grown up,” she said, referring to Ross and Rachel's fictional daughter. “High school? Yeah, she’s in high school. Let’s say junior high.”

The show, which ran for a decade from 1994-2004 hilariously explored the love lives, work problems and friendships of six young people in New York City, also starring Matthew Perry, 49, and Matt LeBlanc, 51. The show's co-creator, Marta Kauffman, however, has publicly put the kibosh on a reunion, saying that it could only disappoint.

"All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone," she said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in character on "Friends." Getty Images

Thankfully, we can take heart knowing that these "Friends" will always be there for each other in real life. And Cox, who just celebrated daughter Coco Arquette's 15th birthday two days before her own, has a lot to be joyful about.

Happy birthday, Courteney!