Matthew Perry opened up about his anxiety during 'Friends' reunion

Matthew Perry's "Friends" character, Chandler Bing, was always quick with a hilarious quip. But behind the scenes, Perry struggled with the pressures of filming in front of a live studio audience.

Perry opened up about his anxiety while chatting with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox during the “Friends” reunion special, now streaming on HBO Max.

"At least to me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh," Perry told his castmates.

He added, "It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just, like, go into convulsions. If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."

"You didn't tell us that then," said Kudrow. "I don't remember you ever saying that."

"Oh, yeah," Perry responded. "I felt like that every single night."

Perry has been candid in the past about struggling with substance abuse while filming "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

"I don't remember three years of it," the actor revealed during a 2016 appearance on BBC Radio 2's "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show."

Alluding to previous rehab stints he'd undergone to deal with his addictions to alcohol and prescription drugs, Perry explained, "A little bit of the time, I was a little out of it, yeah."