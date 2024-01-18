Mariska Hargitay wears bow in honor of mom Jayne Mansfield and shares never-before-seen pic of her

It's been decades since Mariska Hargitay lost her mother, actor Jayne Mansfield, but she's still one of her biggest style inspirations.

While appearing on TODAY Jan. 18, Hargitay sported a chic black bow in her hair and matched Savannah Guthrie, who was also rocking the trendy hair accessory.

"Wait a minute. Can we just talk about your sweet bow?" the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star said to Savannah .

"Can we talk about your sweet bow?" Savannah replied.

The two then turned around to give the cameras a better look at their on point accessories.

Savannah pointed out that TODAY was about to do a segment about hair bows and said Hargitay was their inspiration.

"Well can I tell you who my (inspiration) is?" the actor replied. "So I just found this photo of my mother when she was 8 years old and I brought it today."

The camera then panned to a black-and-white portrait of Mansfield smiling while she wore two bows in her hair.

"Look at her bows!" Savannah marveled.

TODAY

"Look at her bows! And it just undid me, this photo of this little precious girl. And I was like, 'You are my inspiration,'" Hargitay said.

"It's beautiful, everything about it," Savannah said.

The actor then took a moment to give Savannah a bit of credit for her on trend bow moment.

"But you're also my inspiration cuz I saw your bows (on air previously). I've been watching you, Savannah," she said.

Savannah then suggested that Hoda Kotb should try a bow but she said, "I just don't think I can handle a bow."

Hargitay stepped in with a bit of style wisdom at this point.

"Here's the deal. You don't put yourself in a box. You wear a bow and you rock it," she said.

Savannah agreed wholeheartedly.