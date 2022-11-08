Mariska Hargitay credits ‘mama’ Jayne Mansfield for her supermodel walk

Mariska Hargitay may have inherited her acting chops from both of her screen star parents. However, when it comes to her supermodel strut, the credit goes strictly to mom Jayne Mansfield.

Fans of the “Law & Order: SVU” star might not have even known that Hargitay has a catwalk-worthy walk in her repertoire, since Capt. Olivia Benson doesn’t exactly sashay through crime scenes. But fashion designer Christian Siriano shared evidence of it on Instagram.

In the clip Siriano posted moments before the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) awards ceremony kicked off, the 58-year-old star could be seen striding confidently down a hallway while wearing a dramatic and formfitting black dress from the one-time "Project Runway" winner.

“Your walk is really good,” he tells her in the clip.

Hargitay, sounding completely unsurprised, then delivers a mic-drop reply: “Well, don’t forget J.M. was my mama.”

And “J.M.” was, of course, a legendary Hollywood bombshell.

"New SUPER MODEL in town and her name is Mariska!!!!" Siriano wrote in the caption that accompanied the clip. "Thank you for being my muse tonight at the #cfdaawards @cfda @therealmariskahargitay #janemansfield bammmmm 🖤🖤🖤🖤"

Siriano went on to also share a backstage pic at the CFDA Fashion Awards to his Instagram story, featuring himself and Hargitay, as well as another of the night's most eye-catching celebrities, Kim Kardashian.

csiriano via Instagram

As for the video Siriano posted, it wasn’t the first time Hargitay has channeled her mom through a fashionable moment.

One year earlier, the daughter of Mansfield and fellow actor Mickey Hargitay attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in a bright pink Valentino gown that she considered a tribute to the woman who died when she was just 3 years old.

“The pink does have great significance because I’m bringing my mother with me tonight, and she’s here," Hargitay said at the time. "She was one of the most glamorous women in the world, and I just hope that I can do her justice."