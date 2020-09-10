Mariah Carey tells Tina Fey she'll write Christmas song for new 'Mean Girls' movie

Mariah Carey still thinks "Mean Girls" is the fetchest movie ever — and her daughter, Monroe, agrees!

The 50-year-old Grammy winner gushed about her love for the 2004 teen comedy to the movie's screenwriter and star Tina Fey during the latest installment of the Billboard series "Quizzed."

"Honestly, when the movie was first released, I watched it literally every night," Carey said, adding that though 9-year-old Monroe is "technically" too young for the movie, she recently became "obsessed with it" too.

"I love that," Fey responded with a grin.

"Mean Girls" told the story of teenager Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), who moves with her parents to a Chicago suburb after years of living in Africa. As Cady tries to navigate the intricacies of American high school life, she's forced to reckon with a group of nasty girls known as the Plastics, led by the ruthless Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

Fey later turned the movie into a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

"Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried. Everett Collection

During their virtual chat, Carey showed off her "M" necklace, which was modeled after the "R" and "C" charms that Regina and Cady wear. She also nailed some pretty tough trivia questions about the film.

But the superstar singer, who loves Christmas just as much as she loves "Mean Girls," had one complaint about the scene featuring the Plastics dancing to the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock" at their talent show.

"I'm a little bit disappointed that they're not dancing to my song, but 'Jingle Bell Rock' is a bit older than 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,'" she said.

Fey responded by asking Carey if she was up for licensing her holiday hit — and perhaps appearing in — the upcoming "Mean Girls" sequel, a feature-length musical based on the Broadway show.

"I'll write a brand-new Christmas song for them to use in the movie," Carey replied.

The singer added that she could picture herself playing a "cool mom" friend of Regina's mother, June (Amy Poehler).

"Maybe I can be friends with Amy Poehler as like her other friend who wears sweatsuits," Carey suggested.

