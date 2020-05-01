If there’s a quarantine activity more common than at-home haircuts and Zoom calls, it has to be spring cleaning. Never has there been more free time for giving everything a scrub, sorting through the excess and digging through boxes full of dusty memories.

And stars are just like the rest of us when it comes to keeping busy in isolation. Want proof? Just take a look at what Mandy Moore discovered during her own deep dive into spring cleaning.

It’s a copy of “Mandy Moore: The Unofficial Book,” and it’s packed with late ‘90s nostalgia.

“I’ve been doing some spring cleaning in quarantine and found this actual book that was for sale in the real world and showed it on @jimmykimmellive last night but there is some other gems and beauty advice that needs to be shared with the world!” she wrote in a Flashback Friday post to Instagram.

Old pics of the then-pop star accompany text about how fans can “jazz up” their hair to be more like Mandy. But when they’re getting jazzy, they should also note that “Mandy doesn’t like to overdo her eye makeup.”

But, as Moore warned during her “Jimmy Kimmel Live” appearance, don’t put too much faith in those tidbits.

“It has lots of fun facts,” she explained of the book that once sold for $12.95. “Like, this page here is ‘10 things we love about Mandy,’ and the very first fact is, ‘Mandy is proud of her big feet. She wears a size 10 shoe. They call her Big Foot, but she doesn’t care. She thinks they’re cool feet!’”

However, when asked if the fun facts were “true facts,” Moore assured that they're not.

“I do have a size 10 foot, but I’m not proud of it,” she laughed. “I’m not proud of being called Big Foot.”

“Even Sasquatch doesn’t like it,” Kimmel shot back.

But that book wasn’t the only thing she discovered during her quarantine clean-up.

Backstreet is back in this Flashback Friday photo from Mandy Moore, circa 1999. YouTube

The 36-year-old “This Is Us” star held up a photo from her touring days in 1999, when she opened up for Backstreet Boys — and posed beside them for a delightfully dated Polaroid pic.

"They started the show by, like, flying in,” she said of the boy banders. “So, they're wearing sort of appropriate, I don't know … they look like space suits kind of.”

Spring cleaning truly is its own reward.