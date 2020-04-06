Mandy Moore sings 'Only Hope' 18 years after 'A Walk to Remember'

Mandy Moore took a walk down memory lane by belting out a ballad from her 2002 big-screen tearjerker, “A Walk to Remember.”

On Sunday, the actress and singer took part in an Instagram Live concert with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, and treated fans to a stripped-down rendition of “Only Hope.”

‼️Mandy Moore just sang “Only Hope” from A Walk to Remember for the first time in almost 20 years, and it was perfect. pic.twitter.com/Stxlmw63Pp — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) April 6, 2020

Grab a tissue before you hit play, because, as Nicholas Sparks wrote in the book “A Walk to Remember,” “First you will smile, and then you will cry — don’t say you haven’t been warned.”

"So I lay my head back down / And I lift my hands and pray / To be only yours," Moore croons in the clip. "I pray to be only yours / I know now you're my only hope."

Of course, in the film, Moore’s tragic character, Jamie, sang the moving track to her star-crossed love Landon (Shane West). But the version she performed for fans Sunday was just as sweet as the original, and a tiny bit less sad with the 35-year-old’s real-life love seated next her.

When the performance was over, Moore seemed shy about her effort, shaking her head and saying, “I’ll get it down!” But Goldsmith assured her, “I thought we nailed it.”

The raves from their online audience supported his take on it, with fans declaring it “beautiful” and writing that it gave them “chills.”

That’s not the only musical treat Moore has offered her fans recently.

Just last month, the “This Is Us” star released “Silver Landings,” her first new studio album in more than 10 years.