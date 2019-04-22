Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 5:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

This week is a somber one for the "Riverdale" family as the cast and crew bid a final farewell to one of their own, Luke Perry.

The late actor, who died unexpectedly in early March following a massive stroke, will make his last appearance this week on the CW series as Fred Andrews, the beloved father of teenager Archie Andrews. "Riverdale" creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news Sunday along with a tribute to the late actor.

"This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed," he wrote next to a photo of Perry. "As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

"Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Luke Perry speak on stage at New York Comic Con in 2018. Andrew Toth / Getty Images for New York Comic

Shortly after Perry's death, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that all future episodes of "Riverdale" will be dedicated to the actor.

"Riverdale" stars have also paid tribute to their friend and colleague since Perry's untimely passing. Lili Reinhart, who portrays Fred and Archie's neighbor Betty, grieved his death by sharing an emotional poem to her Instagram story.

"It's strange to see the world move on. When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumference surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock," she wrote in part.

Cole Sprouse, who plays Archie's best friend, Jughead, remembered Perry during an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

"He was a wonderful man, and he'll be dearly missed," Sprouse told Al Roker. "But he was also one of those guys that would prefer all of us laughing and telling stories about how wonderful he was."