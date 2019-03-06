Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 9:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

“Riverdale” is showing the love to Luke Perry, who played Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, on the popular show.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed on Instagram that Wednesday’s episode of the CW drama will be dedicated to the actor — who died Monday — as will every episode from here on out.

“Going through pictures on my way to set,” he wrote. “From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Earlier this week, Aguirre-Sacasa joined the legions of other people expressing their sadness at the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star’s passing.

“So heartbroken about Luke,” he wrote. “He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about ... everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends.”

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart also mourned the actor's passing with a poem on her Instagram Stories.

Perry’s death continues to send shockwaves. Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering and Dean Cain are among the names who've relayed their sadness upon hearing the news. Several other people from the "Beverly Hills, 90210" family have also grieved.

Perry's daughter, Sophie, thanked people for their support in her own Instagram post.

"I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye," she wrote.