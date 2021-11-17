'Love It or List It' star Hilary Farr has a new solo show — and fans 'can't wait'

Can't get enough of "Love It Or List It" star Hilary Farr's honest advice? The interior designer is getting ready to dish out plenty of tough love in her latest project.

Farr has a new solo series called "Tough Love with Hilary Farr" and it's set to premiere in December.

In the eight-episode series, the witty interior designer will use her design skills and life experience to help families "improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love," according to a press release. Each hour-long episode will explore a new home quandary and the premiere episode will follow a pair of newlyweds who are facing a lack of storage, entertaining and home office space.

In a statement, Farr shared that she's excited to draw on her design expertise and her experience as a mom and business owner to help families.

“For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes,” she said. “Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners' lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

Discovery first announced the new series in February and Farr wrapped up filming in April. In an Instagram video at the time, she called the experience "amazing fun" and thanked her crew for all their hard work.

The interior designer also teased the show over the summer and told her fans to stay tuned for more updates on the premiere date.

Fans have been looking forward to the new show.

One commented, "I'll watch ANY Program you do. Thanks @hgtv for giving us more Hilary!"

"You are the best best designer! Every time I have watched love it or list it I have always loved what you have done with the house! Can’t wait for this new show and perhaps you can redesign my house!!!," another added.

HGTV viewers know Farr best from her show "Love It Or List It," a series that follows her and real estate expert David Visentin as they go head-to-head trying to convince a family to either leave (list it) or stay (love it) at their home.

Visentin and Farr are known for their healthy competition on the long-running "Love It or List It." HGTV

The popular show is in its 18th season and fans clearly adore Farr and Visentin's witty banter and healthy competition. So, will Vistentin make an appearance in his co-star's new show? No word just yet, but that would definitely be fun to see!

"Tough Love with Hilary Farr" debuts on HGTV on Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related: