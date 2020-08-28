Larry King shares touching family photos after 2 of his children died weeks apart

Larry King recently suffered the greatest loss any parent can imagine — twice.

His 65-year-old son, Andy King, died of a heart attack on July 28, and his 51-year-old daughter, Chaia King, died after battle with lung cancer on Aug. 20.

While mourning his children, the veteran broadcaster took to Instagram to share a series of sweet family photos featuring both of them.

King, 86, first posted a pic from the set of his long-running talk show, “Larry King Live,” that featured both of his late children, but the four shots that followed that one were all away from the public eye, capturing candid family moments. Two photos show Andy playing in the snow with younger family members and pulling their sleds, while two others give a closer look at Chaia, including one taken alongside her father.

The message that accompanies the pics is the same one King shared on Facebook following the news of their deaths.

“It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King,” he wrote in part. “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

Andy King, Larry King Jr. Chaia King, Larry King, Shawn King with Chance and Cannon King in the foreground. Jemal Countess / WireImage

King has been married eight times to seven different women, and both Andy and Chaia were from his union with Alene Akins, whom he married twice. He is also the father of three other children— sons Larry King Jr., 58, Chance King, 21, and Cannon King, 20.

Cannon, like his father, shared several photos of his late siblings and a message of remembrance after their deaths.

“Andy has always been such a strong influence in being so lovingly optimistic,” he wrote alongside the pics, some of which were the same ones his father posted. “I have NO bad memories of Andy. Neither does my Dad. He embodied what it is to live life to the fullest and cherish every moment. I will miss him so much.”

Of his sister, he wrote, “Chaia was never bothered by fear and was so positive and faithful. She loved her family and had a great love for animals. Anytime Chaia was around, we were happy. We created fun traditions and never forgot to express our love for each other.

He added that he believes his siblings are together again.

“I love them both so much and as DIFFICULT as this is I have a STRONG feeling that Andy may have left this earth because his sister would need him more than we would here,” he added. “They have such complimentary strengths and I KNOW they are embracing each other right now.”