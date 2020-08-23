Larry King breaks silence after deaths of 2 children: 'No parent should have to bury a child'

On Saturday, talk show legend Larry King broke his silence after the loss of his two adult children who died within weeks of each other.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King," he wrote on Facebook. "Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Andy King, 65, died the last week of July, while Chaia King, 51, passed away this week. Their deaths were confirmed to TODAY.

In his post on Saturday, the 86-year-old broadcast personality also revealed the causes of their deaths.

Andy King, Larry King Jr. Chaia King, Larry King, Shawn King with Chance and Cannon King in the foreground. Jemal Countess / WireImage

"Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer," he shared.

The "Larry King Live" host adopted Andy after marrying his mother, Alene Akins, in 1961. The couple split in 1963, but rekindled their romance in 1967 before divorcing in 1972. It was during their second marriage that Akins gave birth to Chaia King.

King ended his post mourning the loss of his two children, while also thanking fans for their support during this trying time.

"Losing them feels so out of order," he concluded. "No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."