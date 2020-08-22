Larry King's children Chaia and Andy die weeks apart

Talk show legend Larry King, 86, is mourning the loss of two of his adult children who died within weeks of each other.

Andy King, 65, died the last week of July, while Chaia King, 51, passed away this week. Their deaths were confirmed to TODAY.

King has not spoken publicly about the tragic losses.

The popular broadcaster adopted Andy after marrying his mother, Alene Akins, in 1961. The couple split in 1963, but rekindled their romance in 1967 before divorcing in 1972. It was during their second marriage that Akins gave birth to Chaia King.

An exact causes of death for the King kids was not immediately released to TODAY.

King and Chaia co-authored children's book "Daddy Day, Daughter Day" in 1997. The story shares both perspectives on his divorce from Akins. A former Playboy bunny, she died in 2017.

Andy King, Larry King Jr., Chaia King, Larry King, Shawn King with Chance and Cannon King in the foreground. Jemal Countess / WireImage

The "Larry King Live" host has been married eight times to seven different women. He's also the father to Larry Jr. from his brief marriage to Annette Kaye in 1961 and college-age sons Chance and Cannon from his most recent marriage to Shawn King.

The deaths come after a difficult year for King. Last year, the talk show host divorced his wife, Shawn King, and suffered a near-fatal stroke.

"I have less of a fear of dying now," King told People earlier this year. "I’m 86 and it is what it is. I just want to keep working until the end. I’d like to die at work – I’ll retire right there!"