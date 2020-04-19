Lady Gaga shares tearful message behind-the-scenes of 'One World: Together at Home'

Lady Gaga shared a heartfelt message behind the scenes of the 'One World: Together at Home' concert she curated to benefit first responders. She paid tribute to all of the essential workers who are keeping the country going amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love you all so much. I love the world so much," the 34-year-old musician said on Instagram Live, wiping tears as the event's live stream broadcast began.

Lady Gaga went live on Instagram earlier today! 💗 #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/70652hAvEN — Gaga Media 💗 (@GagaMediaDotNet) April 18, 2020

"I'm so grateful to all the healthcare workers and the medical workers and all the grocery store workers and delivery people and the postal workers (and) all the other non-profits that are working so hard," she continued. "I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world... and I hope a reminder of the kindness that's occurring right now."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"You're all so special," she said, adding, "The world is a special place and we're all together at home."

Lady Gaga teamed up with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to support workers on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients, raising crucial funds for their work.

"One World: Together At Home" aired on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on all NBC networks, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW and iHeartMedia channels.

During the broadcast portion of the concert on Saturday, Lady Gaga performed a rendition of the song "Smile," originally made famous by artists Jimmy Durante, Judy Garland and Nat King Cole.

Lady Gaga is here to put a "Smile" on your face. Watch the pop star kick off Global Citizen's One World #TogetherAtHome concert https://t.co/3jJVstyKPH pic.twitter.com/23YQBd3KjV — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2020

But before her performance aired, Gaga was more tears than smiles.

"I love you and I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what's really beautiful about this show is that you're all hugging each other," she ended her emotional Instagram video message. "Since I was a little girl I always wanted to make people happy, and I didn't know why. But I think I know today... I love you very much."