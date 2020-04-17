This weekend, Global Citizen is producing a massive concert event titled "One World: Together at Home" to raise crucial funds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Curated by Lady Gaga, the concert on Saturday will be live-streamed and broadcast in a multitude of ways.

It's being touted as the largest (virtual) gathering of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985, and we have all the details on who is performing and how you can watch "One World: Together at Home."

Where to watch "One World: Together at Home"?

Produced by Global Citizen, the event is being held in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.

"One World: Together At Home" will air on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on all NBC networks, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW and iHeartMedia channels.

A digital stream of “One World: Together At Home” will begin at 2 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Yahoo, Apple platforms and Twitch.

"At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts," a statement from the organization said. "Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development."

Celine Dion is one of the many amazing performers slated to appear during "One World: Together at Home" on Saturday night. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Who is performing at "One World: Together at Home"?

The broadcast portion of the event will being at 8 p.m. ET.

The 'One World: Together at Home' performers are:

Lady Gaga

Rolling Stones

Elton John

Jennifer Lopez

Celine Dion

Oprah Winfrey

Alicia Keys

Usher

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney

Eddie Vedder

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

John Legend

Pharrell Williams

LL Cool J

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Kacey Musgraves

Ellen DeGeneres

Awkwafina

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Camila Cabello

Chris Martin

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Finneas

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Maluma

Lupita Nyong'o

Lang Lang

Sam Smith

Matthew McConaughey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Burna Boy

The Rolling Stones were just added to the roster of performers. Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six-hour streamed event beginning at 2 p.m. ET, curated from around the world, to support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

The streamed event will reach millions around the world digitally, and will include performances and appearances from: Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

Who is hosting "One World: Together at Home"?

The concert on Saturday will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Kimmel of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Stephen Colbert of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Some of our favorites from "Sesame Street" will also be on hand to inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the global COVID-19 response.

“It airs 8 p.m ET, 5 p.m. PT, and it is epic,” Fallon said of the event that will span networks and unite artists. “This thing is going to be crazy. I’m talking Paul McCartney, Elton John, Keith Urban, Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves — like, you name it, they’re there. Lady Gaga, obviously, will kick off the show. It’s not a telethon.”

And while it’s not a telethon, through corporate donations Global Citizen has already raised over $40 million. Sponsors for the event include The Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Target, Verizon and many more who have supported the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as well as regional charities who are working to meet immediate coronavirus-related needs at the local level.

Carole King and Jon Batiste perform onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on Sept. 28, 2019 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID-19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone," Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement to TODAY.

"We are also incredibly grateful for the continued support from the artist community to make ‘One World: Together At Home’ a moment of global unity. Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all those who are the backbone of our communities.”