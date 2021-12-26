Kristin Chenoweth shares sweet Christmas photo with fiancé Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth had a special someone by her side for the holiday.

Chenoweth and her fiancé, musician Josh Bryant, spent their first Christmas together as an engaged couple this year.

The former “Wicked” star marked the occasion on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 25 with a glam pic of the two posing side by side in front of a fully decorated tree. Chenoweth rocked a red sequin dress and a pair of silver glittery boots while Bryant opted for an entire monochromatic black ensemble complete with a coordinating suit jacket.

“The best present I’ll ever receive is getting to be his,” she captioned the post. "Merry #ChristmasEve!”

Bryant, 39, shared the same photo on his Instagram, adding in his own sweet caption honoring his fiancée. The musician wrote, “Took the ⭐️ off the top of the tree….. never gonna let her go.”

The couple, who have been together since 2018, announced their engagement at the end of October. The 53-year-old singer posted a series of photos on Instagram when she shared the news, including a sweet selfie of the couple posing in an embrace with the stunning ring on full display.

The Broadway star also shared some romantic shots from their proposal, including one of Bryant down on the traditional one knee.

“Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar,” Chenoweth captioned the post. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!”

Chenoweth opened up to People about the proposal, which took place on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City.

“I’ve been the runaway bride,” Chenoweth said, poking fun at her dating history. “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

Over the summer, Chenoweth sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about her role in the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” as well as her relationship with Bryant.

“I found my person,” Chenoweth told Hoda and Jenna, adding that she didn’t believe that it would ever happen.

She told the story of their meet-cute, explaining, “We had met at my niece’s wedding. He was in a band that was playing, if you could believe it.”

“We finally came together and met and he said ‘I’m gonna court you,’ and I thought, ‘OK, I’m very busy. I don’t have time for that,’” Chenoweth recalled. “And he did! And COVID is what brought us closer together. I think that was a real sign for people. Either it brought people closer or it drove them apart.”

The couple appeared together on TODAY to promote Chenoweth’s new holiday album “Happiness Is…Christmas!” during two separate appearances. In November, Chenoweth and Bryant appeared in studio to talk about their pre-filmed performance of the album’s title track.

On Christmas morning, Weekend TODAY aired another performance where Bryant accompanied Chenoweth on guitar as she sang “Merry Christmas, Darling.”