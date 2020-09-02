Kristen Bell and her kids celebrate Dax Shepard's '16th sobriety birthday'

One of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s daughters helped him mark an important milestone on Tuesday.

Bell posted a message on Instagram that one of their girls wrote to help Shepard celebrate the 16th anniversary of his sobriety.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Today is my husband's 16th sobriety birthday. My daughter woke him up with this sign, and a sketch of the one and only Ronald Weasley (absolutely random, and also perfect),” Bell wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Happy birthday Daxy. Thank you for dedicating your life to the hard and wonderful work of sobriety, so that we could share it with you. Xo K, L & D”

Bell and Shepard are parents to daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5. It’s unclear which child wrote the note, which features the message “Happy sobriety birthday daddy,” along with a picture of the “Harry Potter” character Ron Weasley.

Shepard’s anniversary and his daughter’s gesture certainly did not go unnoticed.

“Congratulations,” Oscar winner Octavia Spencer commented.

“Wow, this is so awesome,” wrote Mindy Kaling.

“This is perfect. Happy birthday daddy Dax. Congratulations. It’s a great thing. You know,” wrote Selma Blair.

Bell has previously acknowledged Shepard’s sobriety, commending him for taking the initiative to get clean, while trying to help others.

“I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it,” she wrote on Instagram on his sobriety anniversary in 2018.

“I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves,” she added.

12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem #gratitude #promises — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 1, 2016

The “Parenthood” star himself has been outspoken about getting sober. In 2016, he acknowledged the anniversary and how much better off he had become.

“12 years ago today I came out of my last toxic, life threatening stupor. I now have a wife & babies & some self-esteem,” he tweeted.