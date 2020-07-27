'The Kissing Booth 3' is coming out in 2021 — watch a sneak peek

One good kiss deserves another. And another!

That's why we were feeling very loved when Netflix revealed that "The Kissing Booth 3" is not only finished filming and in the can ... but coming out next year.

Cast members Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Meganne Young revealed the news during Netflix's #TKBFanFest livestream Sunday.

And here's a delightful sneak peek at the teaser trailer:

King, who executive produced and starred in the second film, said during the livestream, "From the first movie to the second movie just coming out just on Friday, I mean the explosion of love has been so real. It's because of everyone on here that all of this has happened."

"The Kissing Booth 2" was released on Friday, July 24, and became Netflix's most-watched film internationally.

Netflix posted a fun "whoops, the news is out" video featuring the cast on Sunday, too:

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

Courtney explained in the livestream that they filmed both movies at the same time, but had to stay mum about "3." He noted that keeping everything hush-hush "was the hardest secret to keep ever."

The film was completed before COVID-19 shut down most Hollywood productions.

The first "Kissing Booth" movie, based on Beth Reekles' book of the same name, was released in 2018. The story follows high school student Elle Evans (King), who develops a romance with her best friend's older brother, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). The sequel shows that connection tested with Noah heading off to college while Elle faces senior year in high school.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi get up close and personal in "The Kissing Booth 2." Marcos Cruz/Netflix

For "Kissing Booth 3," we see Elle and Noah getting romantic poolside ... right after she dismisses a phone call from the Harvard Admissions office. Yeah, that could make things complicated.

So get ready to pucker up, "Kissing Booth" fans: We have a feeling this romance is far from over!