Netflix releases 1st trailer for 'Kissing Booth 2' — watch it now

"Kissing Booth" fans, have we got a treat for you!

On Monday, Netflix dropped a full-length trailer for "The Kissing Booth 2," the sequel to the hit 2018 rom-com starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi. The new flick picks up after Elle (King) and new boyfriend Noah (Elordi) spend a blissed-out summer together and Noah leaves for his first semester at Harvard.

Before long, both are meeting attractive new friends, including a total "snack" named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who's new at Elle's school. Elle is soon forced to decide if she should stick to her plan of enrolling at Berkeley with her lifelong bestie Lee (Joel Courtney) — who just happens to be Noah's younger brother — or join Noah at Harvard. But will meeting new guy Marco make Elle's decision even tougher?

Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Elle (Joey King) share a kiss in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2." Netflix

Amid all the hubbub, Elle and Lee resurrect the kissing booth fundraiser at school, and try to enlist Marco to be one of the booth's smoochers.

TRAILER: The Kissing Booth is back in business! @JoeyKing @Joel_Courtney & Jacob Elordi are joined by @maisie_rs and Taylor Zakhar Perez in The Kissing Booth 2 — out July 24 pic.twitter.com/22cwmrLfWw — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 6, 2020

The movie is directed by Vince Marcello and based on books by YA author Beth Reekles.

"The Kissing Booth 2" premieres on Netflix on July 24.