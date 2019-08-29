Kirsten Dunst is over people just remembering her for her (legendary) performance in "Bring It On," the 2000 teen comedy about a pair of dueling cheerleader squads.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old actress revealed how she has felt ignored by Hollywood for most of her career, and why she thinks that is.

"I've never been recognized in my industry. I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for 'Fargo,'" Dunst recently said on SiriusXM’s "In-Depth With Larry Flick." "I always feel like nobody — I don't know, maybe they think I'm just the girl from 'Bring It On'? I don't know."

(For the record, she received a Golden Globe nomination for "Interview with the Vampire" and a Golden Globe and Emmy nod for "Fargo.")

Kirsten Dunst in "Bring It On" Universal

She points out that many of her projects aren't loved when they're first released, but then end up developing a cult following later on.

"Well, remember when 'Marie Antoinette' — y'all panned it? And now you all love it," Dunst said. "Remember 'Drop Dead Gorgeous'? Panned. Now you all love it. It's, like, interesting for me."

In addition to those films, Dunst has also appeared in three "Spider-Man" movies, “The Virgin Suicides,” “Jumanji,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” "Little Women," "Mona Lisa Smile," “Dick,” “Bachelorette,” “Melancholia” and “Hidden Figures.”

"I feel a lot of things I do people like later," she said.

Why does she feel she isn't getting proper recognition? Dunst has a theory.

"I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough," she said. "But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or, like, not doing publicity or anything."

Regardless, "It'd be nice to be recognized by your peers."

On Thursday, Dunst received some recognition when she was awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Kirsten Dunst is one of those talents that people never forget,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “Her films show the strength of women and she is a great role model for women of all ages around the world!”