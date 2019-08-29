On Thursday, Kirsten Dunst received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola — who has worked with the actress on films including "The Virgin Suicides," "Marie Antoinette" and "The Beguiled" — and Dunst's husband, Jesse Plemons, spoke at the event, honoring the 37-year-old star for her accomplishments in the film and television industries.

Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

“Kirsten Dunst is one of those talents that people never forget," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Her films show the strength of women and she is a great role model for women of all ages around the world."

But what we're gushing about is the fact that she brought her adorable son, 15-month-old Ennis Howard Plemons, to the ceremony to pose with his mom's star.

Ennis Howard Plemons got a close look at his mother's star. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Dressed in a blue button-down shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers cap, the toddler looked right at home on the red carpet.

The toddler looked comfortable on the red carpet. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Dunst also posed for photos with her goddaughter, whose birth inspired the "Fargo" star to have children.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born," Dunst explained in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire UK. "I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid."

Kirsten Dunst posed with her goddaughter. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

She shared: "I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That’s what I want."