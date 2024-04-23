Does Kim Kardashian have 6 toes? Reality star reveals which online rumors are true about her

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight.

The Skims founder and reality star stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week and was asked to confirm or deny online rumors about herself during a series of rapid-fire questions.

Almost every rumor Kimmel asked Kardashian about turned out to be true.

The “American Horror Story” star confirmed that she does, in fact, blow-dry her jewelry (and other metal items, like zippers or mesh chainmail dresses) because she hates “being freezing.”

Kardashian also confirmed that she washes her feet before getting into bed every night, and that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open.

“There’s footage, because my sisters have taken videos and pictures,” she explained.

Kardashian said she did celebrate her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

“That's crazy,” Kimmel said. “Oh, wow.”

She also confirmed that when she gets coffee from Starbucks, she asks someone else to remove the cardboard sleeve because the sound of cardboard is like “nails on a chalkboard” for her.

The reality star also can change a tire, a skill she believes she picked up from her stepfather, and said she has “had to do it” in the past.

Asked whether she had once created a workout DVD called “Kim Kardashian: Fit in Your Jeans By Friday,” she laughingly admitted she had, “a long, long time ago.”

Of all the rumors Kimmel mentioned, only one turned out to be false: Kardashian said she does not have six toes, despite long-running online speculation that she has an extra digit on one foot.

“No,” Kardashian said, when Kimmel asked her about this particular rumor. “But that was a thing. Everyone thought I did.”

Kardashian, who is currently starring in Part Two of “American Horror Story: Delicate,” also shared a fun anecdote about a famous next-door neighbor she had growing up: Madonna.

The shapewear mogul said she and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, used to walk the pop icon’s dog, which earned them an incredible thank you gift from the singer — her jewelry.

“She was transitioning out of the ‘80s neon phase, and so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoe box of all these neon bracelets,” Kardashian recalled. “And Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love your bracelets.’ And we were like, ‘Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’”