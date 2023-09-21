What people are saying about Kim Kardashian's performance in 'American Horror Story'

How are fans reacting to Kim Kardashian’s latest acting role?

The reality star and Skims mogul, 42, just made her debut in FX's “American Horror Story: Delicate,” and fan reactions on social media have been largely positive.

Kim Kardashian made her debut as Siobhan Corbyn in "American Horror Story: Delicate" on Sept. 20. Eric Liebowitz / FX

“I’m thoroughly impressed with Kim K in AHS,” one fan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and another fan was “surprised” by Kardashian's acting skills.

"Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you @kimkardashian," the "AHS" fan account American Horror Source wrote on X.

In Season 12 of “American Horror Story,” which premiered Sept. 20, Kardashian plays Siobhan, a publicist for Emma Roberts’ character, Anna.

Kardashian has, of course, been a reality TV mainstay for years now, but this marks a rare dramatic turn on scripted television.

Many fans on X said they were pleasantly surprised by Kardashian’s abilities on screen.

“Wait but why is Kim slaying this…” one fan wrote.

“Kim K is giving actress for reals in AHS im shocked,” another person wrote.

“i actually loved kim k in ahs like why did everyone assume she’s gonna be terrible,” someone else wrote.

Others joked that Kardashian’s portrayal of Siobhan was giving “momager vibes” inspired by the star's real-life mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

“Kim is channeling Kris in this role,” one fan wrote on X.

“Kim playing Kris in AHS we love that for her,” another person said.

While “AHS” may mark her biggest television acting role to date, this isn’t the first time Kardashian has earned rave reviews for a non-reality TV performance.

Many fans praised her comedic chops when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, delivering a hilarious monologue full of edgy jokes roasting her family and her own public image.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face — and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” she said at one point in the monologue. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

This also isn’t the first time a major star with a limited acting background has been featured on “American Horror Story.”

Lady Gaga starred in the fifth season of the horror anthology series beginning in 2015, and her performance earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series or television film. She also appeared on the show's sixth season.