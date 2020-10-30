Kelly Osbourne won't date guys who weren't interested before her weight loss

As we recently learned, Kelly Osbourne is rocking a whole new life after having lost 85 pounds.

But as the 36-year-old TV personality revealed on her mother Sharon's show "The Talk" Thursday, part of that whole new life involves telling suitors, who wouldn't give her the time of day before her weight loss, the brush off. In fact, she turned down seven guys in one day!

"Let's just say I'm having fun," she grinned during a video chat on the show.

As she explained, all of these men came forward after she'd lost the weight. "Do you know what it was, it was all guys who I had been interested in before but had all made comments about, 'She's great, but she's too fat,' or 'She's great but...'" said Osbourne, whose father is musician Ozzy Osbourne. "So it was all those people who came back 'round again and I was like, 'No, no.'"

Osbourne showed off the weight loss at a birthday party Tuesday, wearing a fitted black dress and looking a lot like her mother.

It's the culmination of a whole lot of time and effort. A few years ago, Osbourne underwent gastric sleeve surgery, and spoke on the show about how that was no "quick fix."

"I did one year of therapy before I even committed to doing the surgery that I did, which was the gastric sleeve," she said. "I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it's not a quick fix, it is not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to work out, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be."

She added that she had no real plans to keep the surgery a secret, knowing that if it worked, everyone would see the difference ... like potential dates!

"I don't wanna be a liar," she said. "I'm never going to be one of those people that wakes up with a brand-new face and was like, 'Oh no, I just got new moisturizer.' Everyone knows you're a liar! ... Just own who you are."