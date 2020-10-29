Kelly Osbourne celebrates 36th birthday following 85-pound weight loss

Kelly Osbourne turned 36 this week and celebrated with a birthday party, posing for photos during her arrival.

The British TV personality, whose 85-pound weight loss recently made headlines, celebrated her big day Tuesday at a birthday bash at the Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles.

Osbourne arrives at her 36th-birthday event sponsored by HollyGold Productions at Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant earlier this week. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Osbourne walked the restaurant's purple carpet wearing a fitted sleeveless black dress featuring a plunging neckline. She wore her lilac-tinted hair swept up in a cute retro updo, and posed for photographers holding a face mask in one hand.

The reality star, who's the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, opened up about her weight loss in August, revealing that she'd undergone a gastric sleeve surgery about two years ago.

"I had surgery. I don’t give a f--- what anyone says," she said during an interview on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

"I did it, I’m proud of it," she continued. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach ... I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

In addition to surgery, Osbourne said changing her lifestyle contributed to her weight loss.

"The kind of surgery I had ... if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction," she explained. "So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

She also said her face became thinner after she got an injection in her jaw to relieve pain caused by TMJ, a type of jaw disorder.

"It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything," she shared.

Osbourne's comments came several weeks after she shocked fans by posting a series of Instagram photos that showed off her slim new look.

Osbourne's fans flooded the comments with compliments about her transformation, telling her she looked more "beautiful" and "much more confident."