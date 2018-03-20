Kelly Clarkson debuts music video for 'I Don't Think About You'

share tweet pin email

Just a few weeks after Kelly Clarkson turned our very own Hoda Kotb's new children's book into a beautiful lullaby, the music superstar is back with a brand new video for her song "I Don't Think About You."

The song is the newest single off of Clarkson's eighth studio album "Meaning of Life." The video itself features young women facing negative and unsupportive people throughout their lives, ultimately telling a story of resilience and growth. Clarkson appears in the video to share an encouraging message of moving on in a song she says is about "freedom."

"I Don't Think About You' is the moment you realize something has no power over you anymore," Clarkson said in a press release. It's just one of many powerful messages she's conveyed over the years as she's battled critics and naysayers. Clarkson spoke last year to Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY about the criticism and body-shamers she faces in the industry, and how even though she tries to "go high" when it comes to responses online, she is constantly working on her own armor of confidence.

You can catch more from Clarkson as a coach on the 14th season of "The Voice" on NBC.