Kelly Clarkson owns the '80s with stirring cover of Madonna's 'Borderline'

Kelly Clarkson may just be the new Material Girl.

The original “American Idol” champ covered Madonna’s ‘80s classic “Borderline” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show on Tuesday.

Singing in a darkened studio with neon yellow lights beaming from all directions and a sign reading “The Kelly Clarkson Show” shining in purple and yellow lights behind her, Clarkson's performance makes you feel like you are getting into the groove in a 1980s nightclub.

Clarkson does the original track — one of Madonna’s earliest hits — justice before reaching a crescendo when she heartily belts out “You just keep on pushing my love over the borderline” as the song wraps up, emphatically putting her own stamp on the pop classic that appeared on Madonna’s 1983 debut album and helped propel her to stardom.

As you may expect, Clarkson's fans loved the performance.

"AWESOME cover of a great 80's song! KC PERFECT as ALWAYS," one person wrote on YouTube.

"Kelly is a true songstress and vocal legend!" someone else commented.

"You're the best," another person wrote.

Taking on Madonna is familiar terrain for Clarkson. In April 2020, she covered her 1989 hit “Like a Prayer” while doing her show from her Montana ranch.

And way back when, before she was the Kelly Clarkson, she sang “Express Yourself” during her audition for “American Idol.” She would cover the track again on “Kellyoke” in 2019.