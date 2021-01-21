We can't get Kelly Clarkson's latest 'Kellyoke' out of our heads — watch the video

Kelly Clarkson is at it again, covering the tunes that give us total earworms for the rest of the week!

In her latest "Kellyoke" segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson took the stage and, backed by her Y'all band, cranked out a super catchy version of Kylie Minogue's 2001 hit, "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

And the song sure lives up to its name!

Clarkson powered through an all-too-brief version of the tune on Thursday's episode of her show. Hard to believe the song is already 20 years old!

Minogue released "Can't Get You Out of My Head" on her 2001 album, "Fever," and it went on to hit No. 1 in approximately 40 countries. It went to No. 7 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, eventually achieving gold status.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" tweeted out a clip of her performing the song and asked fans, "What's one #Kellyoke that lives in your head rent-free?"

We think we know which one Clarkson would pick!